Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) went up by 5.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.50. The company’s stock price has collected -8.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/10/21 that Gallery Carts Brings More Electric Vehicle Food Service and Retail Solutions to Colleges through OnCampus Brands Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ :AYRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYRO is at 3.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ayro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. AYRO currently public float of 28.90M and currently shorts hold a 13.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYRO was 1.42M shares.

AYRO’s Market Performance

AYRO stocks went down by -8.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.66% and a quarterly performance of -23.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.30% for Ayro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.09% for AYRO stocks with a simple moving average of -7.02% for the last 200 days.

AYRO Trading at -0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYRO fell by -8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.28. In addition, Ayro Inc. saw -17.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYRO starting from Keller Rodney C. Jr., who sale 37,603 shares at the price of $5.07 back on Jun 21. After this action, Keller Rodney C. Jr. now owns 434,167 shares of Ayro Inc., valued at $190,531 using the latest closing price.

Keller Rodney C. Jr., the Chief Executive Officer of Ayro Inc., sale 70,000 shares at $5.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that Keller Rodney C. Jr. is holding 434,167 shares at $374,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYRO

Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -32.60 for asset returns.