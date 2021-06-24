Here’s Our Rant About Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) went up by 2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $159.54. The company’s stock price has collected 8.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/22/21 that How Natera Is Defending Its Lead in a $15B Cancer-Testing Market

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ :EXAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXAS is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Exact Sciences Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $158.11, which is $26.08 above the current price. EXAS currently public float of 167.54M and currently shorts hold a 5.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXAS was 1.48M shares.

EXAS’s Market Performance

EXAS stocks went up by 8.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.63% and a quarterly performance of 0.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for Exact Sciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.99% for EXAS stocks with a simple moving average of 7.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $160 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXAS reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for EXAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to EXAS, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on May 25th of the current year.

EXAS Trading at 12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +19.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS rose by +8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.00. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw -1.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Condella Sarah, who sale 5,450 shares at the price of $120.00 back on Jun 10. After this action, Condella Sarah now owns 70,880 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $654,000 using the latest closing price.

Conroy Kevin T, the President and CEO of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 12,384 shares at $111.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Conroy Kevin T is holding 745,112 shares at $1,374,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.68 for the present operating margin

+69.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -56.90. The total capital return value is set at -3.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.52. Equity return is now at value -13.10, with -7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 62.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.28. Total debt to assets is 33.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.