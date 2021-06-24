Here’s How Your Trade Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Aggressively Right Now

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) went down by -1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/21/21 that Paya Announces Pricing of $250 Million Term Loan and $45 Million Revolving Credit Facility

Is It Worth Investing in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PAYA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Paya Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.43, which is $4.67 above the current price. PAYA currently public float of 116.96M and currently shorts hold a 6.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYA was 1.23M shares.

PAYA’s Market Performance

PAYA stocks went down by -0.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.49% and a quarterly performance of -5.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for Paya Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.16% for PAYA stocks with a simple moving average of -6.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PAYA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAYA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on May 06th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYA reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PAYA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PAYA, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

PAYA Trading at 2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +9.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYA fell by -0.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.58. In addition, Paya Holdings Inc. saw -20.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.70 for the present operating margin

+38.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paya Holdings Inc. stands at -0.25. The total capital return value is set at 5.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.16. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA), the company’s capital structure generated 189.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.49. Total debt to assets is 46.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.