Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) went down by -2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.45. The company’s stock price has collected -3.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/21/21 that Henry Schein Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to Tropical Storm Claudette

Is It Worth Investing in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ :HSIC) Right Now?

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSIC is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Henry Schein Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.07, which is $7.6 above the current price. HSIC currently public float of 137.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSIC was 931.03K shares.

HSIC’s Market Performance

HSIC stocks went down by -3.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.02% and a quarterly performance of 13.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.82% for Henry Schein Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.33% for HSIC stocks with a simple moving average of 8.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSIC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HSIC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HSIC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $83 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSIC reach a price target of $79, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for HSIC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2021.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to HSIC, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

HSIC Trading at -2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSIC fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.95. In addition, Henry Schein Inc. saw 11.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSIC starting from MLOTEK MARK E, who sale 13,296 shares at the price of $83.02 back on May 10. After this action, MLOTEK MARK E now owns 112,459 shares of Henry Schein Inc., valued at $1,103,834 using the latest closing price.

PALADINO STEVEN, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Henry Schein Inc., sale 22,658 shares at $80.62 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that PALADINO STEVEN is holding 144,615 shares at $1,826,597 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.61 for the present operating margin

+27.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Henry Schein Inc. stands at +3.97. The total capital return value is set at 11.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.16. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC), the company’s capital structure generated 29.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.04. Total debt to assets is 12.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.