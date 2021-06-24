Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Just Got Our Attention

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) went down by -1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $165.49. The company’s stock price has collected -3.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/16/21 that Digital Realty Publishes Third Annual ESG Report

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :DLR) Right Now?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 98.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DLR is at 0.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $163.39, which is $10.76 above the current price. DLR currently public float of 281.09M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DLR was 1.33M shares.

DLR’s Market Performance

DLR stocks went down by -3.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.48% and a quarterly performance of 8.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for Digital Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.90% for DLR stocks with a simple moving average of 5.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLR

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLR reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for DLR stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to DLR, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

DLR Trading at -0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.47. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc. saw 8.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from KENNEDY KEVIN, who sale 350 shares at the price of $162.05 back on Jun 15. After this action, KENNEDY KEVIN now owns 0 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc., valued at $56,718 using the latest closing price.

Mercier Matt, the SVP, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING of Digital Realty Trust Inc., sale 205 shares at $162.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Mercier Matt is holding 0 shares at $33,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.25 for the present operating margin

+28.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stands at +11.49. The total capital return value is set at 2.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.68. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), the company’s capital structure generated 84.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.86. Total debt to assets is 41.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.