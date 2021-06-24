DHI Group Inc. (DHX) Just Got Our Attention

DHI Group Inc. (NYSE:DHX) went down by -4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.99. The company’s stock price has collected -7.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that DHI Group Announces Additional $12 Million Authorization Under Stock Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in DHI Group Inc. (NYSE :DHX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DHX is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for DHI Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.75, which is $1.96 above the current price. DHX currently public float of 46.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DHX was 167.03K shares.

DHX’s Market Performance

DHX stocks went down by -7.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.71% and a quarterly performance of -7.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.00% for DHI Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.93% for DHX stocks with a simple moving average of 5.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DHX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DHX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4.50 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Neutral” to DHX, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

DHX Trading at -11.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -14.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHX fell by -7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, DHI Group Inc. saw 25.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHX starting from Carpenter Carol W., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Jan 07. After this action, Carpenter Carol W. now owns 104,784 shares of DHI Group Inc., valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Carpenter Carol W., the Director of DHI Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $2.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Carpenter Carol W. is holding 114,784 shares at $22,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.74 for the present operating margin

+78.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHI Group Inc. stands at -21.93. The total capital return value is set at 5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.24. Equity return is now at value -15.70, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on DHI Group Inc. (DHX), the company’s capital structure generated 28.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.34. Total debt to assets is 15.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.