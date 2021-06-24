Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)?

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) went down by -0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.98. The company’s stock price has collected -1.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that JBG SMITH Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Is It Worth Investing in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE :JBGS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JBGS is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for JBG SMITH Properties declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.00, which is $2.0 above the current price. JBGS currently public float of 127.11M and currently shorts hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JBGS was 485.88K shares.

JBGS’s Market Performance

JBGS stocks went down by -1.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.76% and a quarterly performance of 5.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for JBG SMITH Properties. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.68% for JBGS stocks with a simple moving average of 7.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBGS

Stifel gave a rating of “Sell” to JBGS, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

JBGS Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBGS fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.63. In addition, JBG SMITH Properties saw 5.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBGS starting from MUSELES STEVEN A, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $32.87 back on Mar 16. After this action, MUSELES STEVEN A now owns 3,473 shares of JBG SMITH Properties, valued at $493,050 using the latest closing price.

Banerjee Madhumita Moina, the Chief Financial Officer of JBG SMITH Properties, sale 5,000 shares at $32.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Banerjee Madhumita Moina is holding 0 shares at $163,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.24 for the present operating margin

+27.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for JBG SMITH Properties stands at -10.85. The total capital return value is set at -0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.29. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS), the company’s capital structure generated 63.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.92. Total debt to assets is 33.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.