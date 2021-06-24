Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.43. The company’s stock price has collected -6.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/14/21 that Cano Health Acquires University Health Care for $600 Million and Increases 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance to Over $100 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Cano Health Inc. (NYSE :CANO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cano Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00. Today, the average trading volume of CANO was 745.12K shares.

CANO’s Market Performance

CANO stocks went down by -6.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.30% and a quarterly performance of -2.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.72% for Cano Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.66% for CANO stocks with a simple moving average of 3.09% for the last 200 days.

CANO Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares sank -3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO fell by -6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.26. In addition, Cano Health Inc. saw -1.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CANO

The total capital return value is set at -1.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.05. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.