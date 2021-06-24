Can Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Remain Competitive?

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) went up by 0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/18/21 that Disney Stock Looks Set to Get a Boost From a Quicker Reopening

Is It Worth Investing in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ :OTLY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Oatly Group AB declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.46. OTLY currently public float of 64.99M and currently shorts hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTLY was 5.57M shares.

OTLY’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.20% for Oatly Group AB. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.03% for OTLY stocks with a simple moving average of 4.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTLY

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to OTLY, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 14th of the current year.

OTLY Trading at 4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +21.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY fell by -6.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.56. In addition, Oatly Group AB saw 27.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.77 for the present operating margin

+29.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oatly Group AB stands at -14.33. The total capital return value is set at -10.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.58.

Based on Oatly Group AB (OTLY), the company’s capital structure generated 71.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.72. Total debt to assets is 34.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.65.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.