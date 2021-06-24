Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Just Got Our Attention

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) went up by 6.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.19. The company’s stock price has collected -5.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. ENTERS CALIFORNIA THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF BANK OF COMMERCE HOLDINGS

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ :BOCH) Right Now?

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BOCH is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Bank of Commerce Holdings declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is -$0.88 below the current price. BOCH currently public float of 15.69M and currently shorts hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOCH was 80.16K shares.

BOCH’s Market Performance

BOCH stocks went down by -5.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.38% and a quarterly performance of 17.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for Bank of Commerce Holdings. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.19% for BOCH stocks with a simple moving average of 37.78% for the last 200 days.

BOCH Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOCH rose by +4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.57. In addition, Bank of Commerce Holdings saw 41.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOCH starting from Sundquist James A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.53 back on Feb 12. After this action, Sundquist James A now owns 20,227 shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings, valued at $52,650 using the latest closing price.

INDERKUM DAVID J, the Director of Bank of Commerce Holdings, purchase 2,000 shares at $10.04 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that INDERKUM DAVID J is holding 32,600 shares at $20,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of Commerce Holdings stands at +22.09. The total capital return value is set at 9.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.13. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH), the company’s capital structure generated 15.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.68. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.