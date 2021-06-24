ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) went down by -1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.72. The company’s stock price has collected -5.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/21/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 21, 2021 – ACAD

Is It Worth Investing in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ACAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACAD is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.58, which is $4.64 above the current price. ACAD currently public float of 158.13M and currently shorts hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACAD was 2.04M shares.

ACAD’s Market Performance

ACAD stocks went down by -5.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.01% and a quarterly performance of -3.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.35% for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.60% for ACAD stocks with a simple moving average of -37.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $29 based on the research report published on June 10th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACAD reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for ACAD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 07th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to ACAD, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

ACAD Trading at 9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +15.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.83. In addition, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -54.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from Ridloff Elena, who sale 1,032 shares at the price of $20.33 back on Apr 30. After this action, Ridloff Elena now owns 10,553 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $20,981 using the latest closing price.

KIM AUSTIN D., the EVP & General Counsel of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,054 shares at $20.33 during a trade that took place back on Apr 30, which means that KIM AUSTIN D. is holding 11,371 shares at $21,428 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.92 for the present operating margin

+97.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -63.74. The total capital return value is set at -33.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.90. Equity return is now at value -41.20, with -33.60 for asset returns.

Based on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 7.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.32. Total debt to assets is 6.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.77.