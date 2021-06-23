Why Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) went up by 5.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.67. The company’s stock price has collected -4.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/18/21 that Taseko Mines Announces Changes to Executive Team and Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX :TGB) Right Now?

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGB is at 2.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Taseko Mines Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.52, which is -$0.03 below the current price. TGB currently public float of 272.38M and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGB was 2.70M shares.

TGB’s Market Performance

TGB stocks went down by -4.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.65% and a quarterly performance of 27.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 321.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.00% for Taseko Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.86% for TGB stocks with a simple moving average of 35.29% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at -6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -11.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB fell by -4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw 56.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.86 for the present operating margin

+3.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Limited stands at -7.09. The total capital return value is set at -1.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.56. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Taseko Mines Limited (TGB), the company’s capital structure generated 114.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.38. Total debt to assets is 39.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.