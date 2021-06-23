Why RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) went down by -6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.66. The company’s stock price has collected -8.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that RealNetworks Announces Participation at the Summer Solstice – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Conference

Is It Worth Investing in RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ :RNWK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RNWK is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for RealNetworks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. RNWK currently public float of 30.02M and currently shorts hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNWK was 1.18M shares.

RNWK’s Market Performance

RNWK stocks went down by -8.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.06% and a quarterly performance of -54.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.78% for RealNetworks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.83% for RNWK stocks with a simple moving average of -9.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNWK stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for RNWK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNWK in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $6 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2021.

Brigantine, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNWK reach a price target of $12.50, previously predicting the price at $8.50. The rating they have provided for RNWK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 13th, 2012.

Brigantine gave a rating of “Hold” to RNWK, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

RNWK Trading at -18.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNWK fell by -8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, RealNetworks Inc. saw 44.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RNWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.30 for the present operating margin

+75.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for RealNetworks Inc. stands at -7.10. The total capital return value is set at -18.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.03.

Based on RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK), the company’s capital structure generated 28.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.12. Total debt to assets is 16.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.