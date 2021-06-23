We Analyzed the Future Direction of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), Here is What We Found

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.69. The company’s stock price has collected -4.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Truist announces redemption of callable fixed rate notes due October 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE :TFC) Right Now?

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TFC is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Truist Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.07, which is $10.95 above the current price. TFC currently public float of 1.34B and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TFC was 5.81M shares.

TFC’s Market Performance

TFC stocks went down by -4.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.71% and a quarterly performance of -3.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.33% for Truist Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.60% for TFC stocks with a simple moving average of 5.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFC

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TFC reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for TFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to TFC, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

TFC Trading at -8.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFC fell by -4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.49. In addition, Truist Financial Corporation saw 13.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFC starting from Boyer K. David Jr., who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $53.11 back on Jun 18. After this action, Boyer K. David Jr. now owns 9,187 shares of Truist Financial Corporation, valued at $79,659 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Joseph M, the Sr. Executive Vice President of Truist Financial Corporation, sale 5,265 shares at $58.20 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Thompson Joseph M is holding 37,741 shares at $306,434 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Truist Financial Corporation stands at +18.56. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.28. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.19. Total debt to assets is 9.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.