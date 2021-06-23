We Analyzed the Future Direction of eBay Inc. (EBAY), Here is What We Found

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.42. The company’s stock price has collected -1.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/18/21 that Ebay Reportedly Will Sell 80% of South Korean Unit for $3.1 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ :EBAY) Right Now?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EBAY is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for eBay Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 20 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.24, which is $4.43 above the current price. EBAY currently public float of 656.44M and currently shorts hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBAY was 7.61M shares.

EBAY’s Market Performance

EBAY stocks went down by -1.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.34% and a quarterly performance of 7.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for eBay Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.37% for EBAY stocks with a simple moving average of 15.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBAY reach a price target of $66, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for EBAY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 29th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to EBAY, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

EBAY Trading at 4.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.21. In addition, eBay Inc. saw 29.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from Thompson Pete, who sale 856 shares at the price of $65.67 back on Jun 17. After this action, Thompson Pete now owns 45,805 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $56,214 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Pete, the SVP, Chief Product Officer of eBay Inc., sale 2,100 shares at $61.80 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Thompson Pete is holding 43,877 shares at $129,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+75.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for eBay Inc. stands at +24.79. The total capital return value is set at 23.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.34.

Based on eBay Inc. (EBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 228.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.57. Total debt to assets is 42.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.