Wall Street Pummels KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) After Recent Earnings Report

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) went up by 6.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.70. The company’s stock price has collected -1.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/17/21 that KULR Technology Group Receives Special Permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation Authorizing Transport of Prototype Lithium Cells and Batteries for Commerce

Is It Worth Investing in KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX :KULR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for KULR Technology Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.25. KULR currently public float of 56.69M. Today, the average trading volume of KULR was 810.74K shares.

KULR’s Market Performance

KULR stocks went down by -1.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.14% and a quarterly performance of -4.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.33% for KULR Technology Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.28% for KULR stocks with a simple moving average of 33.66% for the last 200 days.

KULR Trading at 8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KULR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.28%, as shares surge +17.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KULR fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, KULR Technology Group Inc. saw 63.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KULR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-375.09 for the present operating margin

+70.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for KULR Technology Group Inc. stands at -456.77. The total capital return value is set at -60.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.33. Equity return is now at value -172.20, with -77.30 for asset returns.

Based on KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR), the company’s capital structure generated 40.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.82. Total debt to assets is 26.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 183.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.