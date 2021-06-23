The Chart for Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) went down by -4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.61. The company’s stock price has collected -4.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/04/21 that Progyny, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ :PGNY) Right Now?

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 106.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Progyny Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $66.00, which is $5.1 above the current price. PGNY currently public float of 69.09M and currently shorts hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGNY was 1.01M shares.

PGNY’s Market Performance

PGNY stocks went down by -4.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.64% and a quarterly performance of 24.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 151.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for Progyny Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.89% for PGNY stocks with a simple moving average of 42.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGNY

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGNY reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for PGNY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 29th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PGNY, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

PGNY Trading at 7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares surge +3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY fell by -4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.17. In addition, Progyny Inc. saw 44.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Anevski Peter, who sale 21,000 shares at the price of $62.56 back on Jun 04. After this action, Anevski Peter now owns 0 shares of Progyny Inc., valued at $1,313,852 using the latest closing price.

Anevski Peter, the President and COO of Progyny Inc., sale 21,000 shares at $62.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Anevski Peter is holding 21,000 shares at $1,312,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.42 for the present operating margin

+20.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progyny Inc. stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 5.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.09. Equity return is now at value 38.50, with 24.80 for asset returns.

Based on Progyny Inc. (PGNY), the company’s capital structure generated 4.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.75. Total debt to assets is 3.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.