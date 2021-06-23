The Boeing Company (BA) Just Got Our Attention

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $278.57. The company’s stock price has collected -1.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/21/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Workhorse Group, Carnival Corp, Boeing, or GameStop?

Is It Worth Investing in The Boeing Company (NYSE :BA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BA is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for The Boeing Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $265.78, which is $21.87 above the current price. BA currently public float of 584.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BA was 13.23M shares.

BA’s Market Performance

BA stocks went down by -1.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.82% and a quarterly performance of 1.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for The Boeing Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.16% for BA stocks with a simple moving average of 14.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BA stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BA in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $290 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BA reach a price target of $244. The rating they have provided for BA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 13th, 2021.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to BA, setting the target price at $229 in the report published on May 04th of the current year.

BA Trading at 1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $246.96. In addition, The Boeing Company saw 13.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from Hibbard Carol J., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $224.97 back on May 13. After this action, Hibbard Carol J. now owns 7,462 shares of The Boeing Company, valued at $449,940 using the latest closing price.

KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, the EVP, Government Operations of The Boeing Company, sale 21,737 shares at $202.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN is holding 80,080 shares at $4,394,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.79 for the present operating margin

+1.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Boeing Company stands at -20.41. The total capital return value is set at -18.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.67. Equity return is now at value 78.70, with -7.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.