SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) went up by 24.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.94. The company’s stock price has collected 42.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that SilverSun Technologies Announces Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SSNT) Right Now?

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSNT is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SilverSun Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00. SSNT currently public float of 2.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSNT was 303.78K shares.

SSNT’s Market Performance

SSNT stocks went up by 42.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 63.55% and a quarterly performance of 60.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 389.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.96% for SilverSun Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.87% for SSNT stocks with a simple moving average of 120.25% for the last 200 days.

SSNT Trading at 49.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.42%, as shares surge +59.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNT rose by +42.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +277.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, SilverSun Technologies Inc. saw 267.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNT starting from Ault Global Holdings, Inc., who purchase 142,000 shares at the price of $6.78 back on Jun 16. After this action, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. now owns 702,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc., valued at $962,760 using the latest closing price.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of SilverSun Technologies Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $6.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is holding 560,000 shares at $27,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.54 for the present operating margin

+38.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverSun Technologies Inc. stands at +0.43. The total capital return value is set at 2.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.80. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT), the company’s capital structure generated 41.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.44. Total debt to assets is 18.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.97 and the total asset turnover is 2.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.