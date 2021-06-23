Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) went up by 10.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $177.48. The company’s stock price has collected 11.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 06/21/21 that Chicken producer Sanderson Farms explores sale

Is It Worth Investing in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ :SAFM) Right Now?

Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAFM is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Sanderson Farms Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $180.63, which is -$2.11 below the current price. SAFM currently public float of 20.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAFM was 177.89K shares.

SAFM’s Market Performance

SAFM stocks went up by 11.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.46% and a quarterly performance of 18.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for Sanderson Farms Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.04% for SAFM stocks with a simple moving average of 26.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAFM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SAFM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SAFM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $175 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAFM reach a price target of $170, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for SAFM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to SAFM, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

SAFM Trading at 10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAFM rose by +11.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.76. In addition, Sanderson Farms Inc. saw 39.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAFM starting from Cooley Toni D, who sale 2,551 shares at the price of $160.53 back on Mar 16. After this action, Cooley Toni D now owns 23,468 shares of Sanderson Farms Inc., valued at $409,511 using the latest closing price.

LIVINGSTON PHIL K, the Director of Sanderson Farms Inc., sale 700 shares at $156.68 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that LIVINGSTON PHIL K is holding 9,188 shares at $109,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.70 for the present operating margin

+6.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanderson Farms Inc. stands at +0.78. The total capital return value is set at 1.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.90. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM), the company’s capital structure generated 4.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.43. Total debt to assets is 3.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.