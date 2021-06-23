Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) went up by 0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.94. The company’s stock price has collected -0.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/21/21 that 10 Chip Makers Paid Nearly $8 Billion in Stock Options. Why Investors Should Care.

Is It Worth Investing in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ :QCOM) Right Now?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QCOM is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $172.70, which is $36.22 above the current price. QCOM currently public float of 1.13B and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QCOM was 8.95M shares.

QCOM’s Market Performance

QCOM stocks went down by -0.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.75% and a quarterly performance of 1.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.67% for QUALCOMM Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.76% for QCOM stocks with a simple moving average of -1.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QCOM reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $195. The rating they have provided for QCOM stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on April 12th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to QCOM, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

QCOM Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.17. In addition, QUALCOMM Incorporated saw -11.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from MODOFF BRIAN, who sale 1,510 shares at the price of $136.45 back on Jun 15. After this action, MODOFF BRIAN now owns 77,036 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated, valued at $206,033 using the latest closing price.

POLEK ERIN L, the SVP, Controller & CAO of QUALCOMM Incorporated, sale 1,835 shares at $132.00 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that POLEK ERIN L is holding 0 shares at $242,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.46 for the present operating margin

+60.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at +22.09. The total capital return value is set at 28.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.90. Equity return is now at value 132.70, with 22.50 for asset returns.

Based on QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 269.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.92. Total debt to assets is 45.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 258.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.