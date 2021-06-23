Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) went up by 9.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.34. The company’s stock price has collected 8.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in vTv Therapeutics, Score Media and Gaming, Bio-Path Holdings, Anavex Life Sciences, or Atossa Therapeutics?

Is It Worth Investing in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BPTH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BPTH is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.50. BPTH currently public float of 6.90M and currently shorts hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BPTH was 567.25K shares.

BPTH’s Market Performance

BPTH stocks went up by 8.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.07% and a quarterly performance of -0.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.48% for Bio-Path Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.10% for BPTH stocks with a simple moving average of 37.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPTH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BPTH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BPTH reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for BPTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2017.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to BPTH, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

BPTH Trading at 17.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +24.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTH rose by +8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.20. In addition, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. saw 99.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTH

The total capital return value is set at -59.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.27. Equity return is now at value -52.90, with -48.80 for asset returns.

Based on Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH), the company’s capital structure generated 2.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.14. Total debt to assets is 2.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.65.