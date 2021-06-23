Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME)?

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) went down by -9.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.33. The company’s stock price has collected -70.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/06/21 that UTime Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :UTME) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for United Time Technology Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of UTME was 837.59K shares.

UTME’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 96.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 30.54% for United Time Technology Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -66.20% for UTME stocks with a simple moving average of -65.86% for the last 200 days.

UTME Trading at -65.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 96.70%, as shares sank -59.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTME fell by -70.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.11. In addition, United Time Technology Co. Ltd. saw -63.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UTME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.82 for the present operating margin

+10.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Time Technology Co. Ltd. stands at -11.24. The total capital return value is set at -39.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.91.

Based on United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME), the company’s capital structure generated 60.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.71. Total debt to assets is 14.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.83.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.