Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for uniQure N.V. (QURE)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) went down by -7.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.45. The company’s stock price has collected -11.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that uniQure Announces Positive 52-Week Clinical Data from HOPE-B Pivotal Trial ofEtranacogene Dezaparvovec Gene Therapy in Patients with Hemophilia Band Provides Regulatory Update

Is It Worth Investing in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ :QURE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QURE is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for uniQure N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $67.00. QURE currently public float of 40.06M and currently shorts hold a 8.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QURE was 434.82K shares.

QURE’s Market Performance

QURE stocks went down by -11.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.07% and a quarterly performance of -2.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.06% for uniQure N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.19% for QURE stocks with a simple moving average of -18.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QURE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QURE stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for QURE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QURE in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $46 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QURE reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for QURE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 21st, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to QURE, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

QURE Trading at -9.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares sank -9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QURE fell by -11.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.61. In addition, uniQure N.V. saw -15.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QURE starting from Kapusta Matthew C, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Jun 17. After this action, Kapusta Matthew C now owns 258,577 shares of uniQure N.V., valued at $66,500 using the latest closing price.

Kapusta Matthew C, the CEO, CFO, Managing Director of uniQure N.V., sale 3,450 shares at $34.62 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Kapusta Matthew C is holding 260,477 shares at $119,453 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QURE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-334.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for uniQure N.V. stands at -333.27. The total capital return value is set at -35.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.71. Equity return is now at value -57.40, with -38.50 for asset returns.

Based on uniQure N.V. (QURE), the company’s capital structure generated 29.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.68. Total debt to assets is 21.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.47.