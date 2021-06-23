Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) went up by 7.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.68. The company’s stock price has collected -8.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/10/21 that Tenax Therapeutics Set to Join Russell Microcap(R) Index

Is It Worth Investing in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TENX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TENX is at 2.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.75. TENX currently public float of 13.61M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TENX was 1.26M shares.

TENX’s Market Performance

TENX stocks went down by -8.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.56% and a quarterly performance of -3.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 80.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.51% for Tenax Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.32% for TENX stocks with a simple moving average of 16.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENX

MLV & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TENX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2014.

WallachBeth gave a rating of “Buy” to TENX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

TENX Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0010. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw 2.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENX starting from ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, who purchase 8,543 shares at the price of $1.46 back on Sep 08. After this action, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC now owns 2,019,995 shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc., valued at $12,473 using the latest closing price.

ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, the Director of Tenax Therapeutics Inc., purchase 23,457 shares at $1.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04, which means that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC is holding 2,011,452 shares at $33,074 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

The total capital return value is set at -222.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -229.57. Equity return is now at value -681.80, with -480.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.19. Total debt to assets is 4.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.21.