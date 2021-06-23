Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went down by -3.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.48. The company’s stock price has collected -9.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/14/21 that Rite Aid Promotes Andre Persaud to Chief Retail Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE :RAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RAD is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Rite Aid Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.67, which is $0.77 above the current price. RAD currently public float of 52.26M and currently shorts hold a 15.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAD was 2.01M shares.

RAD’s Market Performance

RAD stocks went down by -9.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.24% and a quarterly performance of -16.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.59% for Rite Aid Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.57% for RAD stocks with a simple moving average of 15.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $27 based on the research report published on March 25th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAD reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for RAD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 17th, 2020.

RAD Trading at 3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD fell by -9.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.46. In addition, Rite Aid Corporation saw 25.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.55 for the present operating margin

+18.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rite Aid Corporation stands at -0.42. The total capital return value is set at 1.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.54. Equity return is now at value -14.90, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), the company’s capital structure generated 1,045.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.27. Total debt to assets is 61.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 960.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.49 and the total asset turnover is 2.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.