Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) went up by 5.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.85. The company’s stock price has collected 5.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/04/21 that Daré Bioscience to Present at 2021 BIO Digital

Is It Worth Investing in Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ :DARE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DARE is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. DARE currently public float of 45.66M and currently shorts hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DARE was 750.70K shares.

DARE’s Market Performance

DARE stocks went up by 5.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.46% and a quarterly performance of -27.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.86% for Dare Bioscience Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.76% for DARE stocks with a simple moving average of -5.01% for the last 200 days.

DARE Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE rose by +5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3165. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc. saw 5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.