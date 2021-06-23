Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) went up by 4.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.26. The company’s stock price has collected 11.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that CarParts.com Named Title Sponsor of Stage Seven, Exclusive Auto Parts Retailer of Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour

Is It Worth Investing in CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ :PRTS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRTS is at 2.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for CarParts.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.25, which is $4.83 above the current price. PRTS currently public float of 35.24M and currently shorts hold a 24.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRTS was 1.28M shares.

PRTS’s Market Performance

PRTS stocks went up by 11.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.93% and a quarterly performance of 38.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 120.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.63% for CarParts.com Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.09% for PRTS stocks with a simple moving average of 32.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PRTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRTS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $17 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for PRTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 01st, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to PRTS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

PRTS Trading at 17.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +21.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTS rose by +11.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.50. In addition, CarParts.com Inc. saw 56.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTS starting from Gomez Alfredo, who sale 5,661 shares at the price of $18.41 back on Jun 14. After this action, Gomez Alfredo now owns 476,525 shares of CarParts.com Inc., valued at $104,219 using the latest closing price.

Gomez Alfredo, the VP, General Counsel of CarParts.com Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that Gomez Alfredo is holding 8,744 shares at $45,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.07 for the present operating margin

+33.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarParts.com Inc. stands at -0.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.22. Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 39.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.41. Total debt to assets is 17.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 98.78 and the total asset turnover is 3.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.