Here’s Our Rant About DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) went up by 11.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.40. The company’s stock price has collected 17.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/27/21 that DigitalOcean to Host deploy Conference for Developers and Startups

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DOCN) Right Now?

DOCN currently public float of 63.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOCN was 569.67K shares.

DOCN’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.37% for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.25% for DOCN stocks with a simple moving average of 22.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $50 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCN reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for DOCN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to DOCN, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

DOCN Trading at 22.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares surge +23.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN rose by +17.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.95. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. saw 21.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Access Industries Holdings LLC, who purchase 2,127,659 shares at the price of $47.00 back on Mar 25. After this action, Access Industries Holdings LLC now owns 25,865,449 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., valued at $99,999,973 using the latest closing price.