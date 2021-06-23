Here’s How Your Trade Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Aggressively Right Now

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) went up by 7.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.38. The company’s stock price has collected 3.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/19/21 that Delek Logistics Partners, LP Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DK is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.47, which is $3.7 above the current price. DK currently public float of 72.57M and currently shorts hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DK was 812.43K shares.

DK’s Market Performance

DK stocks went up by 3.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.10% and a quarterly performance of 8.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.73% for Delek US Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.37% for DK stocks with a simple moving average of 27.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to DK, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on May 25th of the current year.

DK Trading at 3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +11.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DK rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.96. In addition, Delek US Holdings Inc. saw 45.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DK starting from Staskus Nilah, who sale 1,143 shares at the price of $23.65 back on Jun 11. After this action, Staskus Nilah now owns 12,514 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc., valued at $27,032 using the latest closing price.

Staskus Nilah, the EVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Delek US Holdings Inc., sale 100 shares at $24.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that Staskus Nilah is holding 8,711 shares at $2,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.16 for the present operating margin

-3.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delek US Holdings Inc. stands at -8.33. The total capital return value is set at -13.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.67. Equity return is now at value -34.00, with -6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), the company’s capital structure generated 251.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.54. Total debt to assets is 41.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 243.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.