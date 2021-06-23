Here’s How Your Trade Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Aggressively Right Now

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) went up by 9.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.56. The company’s stock price has collected 11.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Auddia Inc. Announces Major Technology Advancements in Artificial Intelligence with New Audio Content Processing Methodology

Is It Worth Investing in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ :AUUD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Auddia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AUUD currently public float of 7.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUUD was 54.48K shares.

AUUD’s Market Performance

AUUD stocks went up by 11.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.30% and a quarterly performance of -1.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.50% for Auddia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.34% for AUUD stocks with a simple moving average of 7.73% for the last 200 days.

AUUD Trading at 18.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.59%, as shares surge +26.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUUD rose by +11.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.61. In addition, Auddia Inc. saw -9.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2148.18 for the present operating margin

-482.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Auddia Inc. stands at -3652.25. Equity return is now at value 49.20, with -287.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.