Energy Transfer LP (ET) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.55. The company’s stock price has collected -2.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 06/02/21 that Want to get in on hot energy stocks? Wall Street favors these 20 picks for gains up to 40%

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE :ET) Right Now?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ET is at 2.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Energy Transfer LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.56, which is $2.12 above the current price. ET currently public float of 2.31B and currently shorts hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ET was 18.07M shares.

ET’s Market Performance

ET stocks went down by -2.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.36% and a quarterly performance of 41.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for Energy Transfer LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.67% for ET stocks with a simple moving average of 48.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ET stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ET in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on May 21st of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ET reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for ET stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 13th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ET, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

ET Trading at 13.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.69. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw 77.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from Whitehurst Bradford D., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.14 back on May 19. After this action, Whitehurst Bradford D. now owns 774,552 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $50,681 using the latest closing price.

Washburne Ray W, the Director of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 200,000 shares at $9.53 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Washburne Ray W is holding 200,000 shares at $1,905,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.98 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Transfer LP stands at -1.66. The total capital return value is set at 6.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.90. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Transfer LP (ET), the company’s capital structure generated 282.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.84. Total debt to assets is 54.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 281.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.