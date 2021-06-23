Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV)?

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) went up by 4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s stock price has collected -6.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/22/21 that Splash Beverage Groups (SBEV) Pulpoloco Sangria Market Growth Enhanced by Eco-Friendly Packaging Technology; Sales of Pulpoloco Sangria Higher by 71% YoY

Is It Worth Investing in Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX :SBEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Splash Beverage Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SBEV currently public float of 17.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBEV was 91.90K shares.

SBEV’s Market Performance

SBEV stocks went down by -6.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -47.39% and a quarterly performance of -32.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 138.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.62% for Splash Beverage Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.25% for SBEV stocks with a simple moving average of -35.82% for the last 200 days.

SBEV Trading at -30.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares sank -43.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBEV rose by +8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, Splash Beverage Group Inc. saw -8.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBEV

Equity return is now at value -647.60, with -264.30 for asset returns.