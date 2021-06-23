A Lesson to Learn: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) went up by 1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.89. The company’s stock price has collected 1.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/11/21 that Petrobras Announces Final Results And Settlement Of Cash Tender Offers

Is It Worth Investing in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE :PBR) Right Now?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBR is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.13, which is $0.43 above the current price. PBR currently public float of 4.19B and currently shorts hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBR was 34.97M shares.

PBR’s Market Performance

PBR stocks went up by 1.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.48% and a quarterly performance of 45.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.24% for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.15% for PBR stocks with a simple moving average of 28.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBR

Itau BBA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBR reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for PBR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 14th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PBR, setting the target price at $10.30 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

PBR Trading at 21.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +23.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.14. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras saw 5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.65 for the present operating margin

+41.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 12.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), the company’s capital structure generated 127.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.00. Total debt to assets is 39.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.