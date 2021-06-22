Wall Street Pummels Under Armour Inc. (UAA) After Recent Earnings Report

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) went up by 1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.45. The company’s stock price has collected -2.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/18/21 that Conor McGregor tops the list of highest-paid sports stars

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE :UAA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 88.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAA is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Under Armour Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.42, which is $5.38 above the current price. UAA currently public float of 383.56M and currently shorts hold a 4.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAA was 5.35M shares.

UAA’s Market Performance

UAA stocks went down by -2.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.05% and a quarterly performance of -14.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.21% for Under Armour Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.61% for UAA stocks with a simple moving average of 8.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UAA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UAA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAA reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for UAA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to UAA, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

UAA Trading at -10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.52. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw 17.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.30 for the present operating margin

+47.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at -12.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.05. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Under Armour Inc. (UAA), the company’s capital structure generated 119.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.48. Total debt to assets is 39.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.