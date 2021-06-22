Wall Street Pummels FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) After Recent Earnings Report

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $295.36. The company’s stock price has collected -2.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/08/21 that Cambridge Global Payments Announces New Partnership with Western Equipment Dealers Association

Is It Worth Investing in FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE :FLT) Right Now?

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLT is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $315.82, which is $50.06 above the current price. FLT currently public float of 81.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLT was 476.60K shares.

FLT’s Market Performance

FLT stocks went down by -2.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.16% and a quarterly performance of -5.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.42% for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.25% for FLT stocks with a simple moving average of -0.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $310 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to FLT, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

FLT Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLT fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $271.40. In addition, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. saw -3.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLT starting from King Alan, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $289.06 back on Mar 08. After this action, King Alan now owns 3,908 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc., valued at $433,585 using the latest closing price.

Dey Eric, the Former- CFO & Secretary of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc., sale 1,269 shares at $268.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Dey Eric is holding 15,303 shares at $340,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.07 for the present operating margin

+71.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. stands at +29.48. The total capital return value is set at 12.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.32. Equity return is now at value 23.60, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT), the company’s capital structure generated 131.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.87. Total debt to assets is 39.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.