United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Just Got Our Attention

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) went up by 2.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.59. The company's stock price has collected 1.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE :UPS) Right Now?

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UPS is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $222.90, which is $15.22 above the current price. UPS currently public float of 723.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPS was 3.72M shares.

UPS’s Market Performance

UPS stocks went up by 1.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.96% and a quarterly performance of 26.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for United Parcel Service Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.15% for UPS stocks with a simple moving average of 16.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for UPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UPS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $243 based on the research report published on June 10th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to UPS, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

UPS Trading at 0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.35. In addition, United Parcel Service Inc. saw 20.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Lane Laura J, who sale 2,375 shares at the price of $157.93 back on Feb 26. After this action, Lane Laura J now owns 16,655 shares of United Parcel Service Inc., valued at $375,092 using the latest closing price.

Hewett Wayne M., the Director of United Parcel Service Inc., purchase 625 shares at $159.82 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Hewett Wayne M. is holding 868 shares at $99,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.28 for the present operating margin

+25.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Parcel Service Inc. stands at +1.59. The total capital return value is set at 26.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.10. Equity return is now at value 116.40, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), the company’s capital structure generated 4,224.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.69. Total debt to assets is 44.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,739.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.