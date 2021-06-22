The Chart for CAI International Inc. (CAI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.13. The company’s stock price has collected 42.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/17/21 that CAI International, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in CAI International Inc. (NYSE :CAI) Right Now?

CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAI is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for CAI International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.00, which is $2.0 above the current price. CAI currently public float of 16.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAI was 310.01K shares.

CAI’s Market Performance

CAI stocks went up by 42.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.33% and a quarterly performance of 24.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 240.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.57% for CAI International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.70% for CAI stocks with a simple moving average of 55.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAI

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAI reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for CAI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 09th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CAI, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

CAI Trading at 31.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +36.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAI rose by +42.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.02. In addition, CAI International Inc. saw 79.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAI starting from HALLAHAN DANIEL JAMES, who sale 10,403 shares at the price of $27.57 back on Nov 02. After this action, HALLAHAN DANIEL JAMES now owns 38,771 shares of CAI International Inc., valued at $286,811 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.31 for the present operating margin

+56.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for CAI International Inc. stands at +27.36. The total capital return value is set at 5.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.32. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on CAI International Inc. (CAI), the company’s capital structure generated 249.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.36. Total debt to assets is 66.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 261.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.