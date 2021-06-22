Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) went up by 3.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 06/19/21 that 5 smart ways to shift your investments as the Fed gets ready for a big move

Is It Worth Investing in Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :PENN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PENN is at 2.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Penn National Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.43, which is $34.98 above the current price. PENN currently public float of 153.71M and currently shorts hold a 7.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PENN was 4.82M shares.

PENN’s Market Performance

PENN stocks went down by -5.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.64% and a quarterly performance of -32.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 136.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.02% for Penn National Gaming Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.64% for PENN stocks with a simple moving average of -12.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PENN reach a price target of $151. The rating they have provided for PENN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to PENN, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

PENN Trading at -11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN fell by -5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.49. In addition, Penn National Gaming Inc. saw -11.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from Snowden Jay A, who sale 71,540 shares at the price of $140.61 back on Mar 15. After this action, Snowden Jay A now owns 191,599 shares of Penn National Gaming Inc., valued at $10,059,330 using the latest closing price.

SCACCETTI JANE, the Director of Penn National Gaming Inc., purchase 820 shares at $120.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that SCACCETTI JANE is holding 41,978 shares at $99,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.99 for the present operating margin

+37.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penn National Gaming Inc. stands at -18.71. The total capital return value is set at 1.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.05. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN), the company’s capital structure generated 420.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.77. Total debt to assets is 65.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 414.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.