Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) went up by 21.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price has collected 11.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that U.S. Energy Corp. Announces First Quarter Financial and Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ :USEG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for USEG is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for U.S. Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.00. USEG currently public float of 3.71M and currently shorts hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USEG was 176.43K shares.

USEG’s Market Performance

USEG stocks went up by 11.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.41% and a quarterly performance of 11.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.05% for U.S. Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.28% for USEG stocks with a simple moving average of 13.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USEG

Global Hunter Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USEG reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for USEG stocks is “Accumulate” according to the report published on May 14th, 2012.

USEG Trading at 23.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.50%, as shares surge +26.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USEG rose by +11.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.26. In addition, U.S. Energy Corp. saw 37.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for USEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104.16 for the present operating margin

+9.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Energy Corp. stands at -276.35. The total capital return value is set at -23.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.40. Equity return is now at value -74.30, with -50.10 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.70. Total debt to assets is 4.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.