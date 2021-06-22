Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP)?

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) went up by 10.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.83. The company’s stock price has collected 9.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 7 hours ago that Comeback Rally: Stocks Rebound After Friday’s Tumble

Is It Worth Investing in ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE :ZIP) Right Now?

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ZIPRECRUITER INC. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.75. ZIP currently public float of 60.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZIP was 2.48M shares.

ZIP’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.60% for ZIP stocks with a simple moving average of 5.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIP

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIP reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for ZIP stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on June 21st, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZIP, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on June 21st of the current year.

ZIP Trading at 5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.32% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIP rose by +9.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, ZIPRECRUITER INC. saw 11.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIP starting from EDMONDS JOSEPH, who sale 19,705 shares at the price of $22.06 back on Jun 14. After this action, EDMONDS JOSEPH now owns 10,795,822 shares of ZIPRECRUITER INC., valued at $434,771 using the latest closing price.

SIEGEL IAN H., the Chief Executive Officer of ZIPRECRUITER INC., sale 10,000 shares at $21.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that SIEGEL IAN H. is holding 25,626 shares at $212,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.77 for the present operating margin

+87.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZIPRECRUITER INC. stands at +15.07. The total capital return value is set at 75.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 70.58.

Based on ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP), the company’s capital structure generated 60.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.61.

The receivables turnover for the company is 17.94 and the total asset turnover is 2.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.