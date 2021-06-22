Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) Just Got Our Attention

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) went down by -3.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock price has collected -11.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :IDRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IDRA is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is -$0.12 below the current price. IDRA currently public float of 38.72M and currently shorts hold a 9.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDRA was 3.22M shares.

IDRA’s Market Performance

IDRA stocks went down by -11.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.82% and a quarterly performance of -36.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.82% for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.25% for IDRA stocks with a simple moving average of -62.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDRA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for IDRA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IDRA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $1 based on the research report published on March 19th of the current year 2021.

IDRA Trading at -2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDRA fell by -11.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2060. In addition, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -69.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDRA starting from SOLAND DANIEL B, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Jun 18. After this action, SOLAND DANIEL B now owns 78,843 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $59,500 using the latest closing price.

DOUGHERTY MICHAEL R, the Director of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 85,000 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that DOUGHERTY MICHAEL R is holding 133,584 shares at $101,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDRA

Equity return is now at value 23.20, with -14.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.89.