Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) went down by -2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.66. The company’s stock price has collected -4.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/15/21 that Hyliion Set to Join Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes

Is It Worth Investing in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE :HYLN) Right Now?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Hyliion Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.25, which is $0.18 above the current price. HYLN currently public float of 108.07M and currently shorts hold a 22.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYLN was 4.87M shares.

HYLN’s Market Performance

HYLN stocks went down by -4.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.85% and a quarterly performance of -13.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.19% for Hyliion Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.43% for HYLN stocks with a simple moving average of -41.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYLN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HYLN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HYLN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYLN reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for HYLN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to HYLN, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

HYLN Trading at 12.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares surge +14.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN fell by -4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.51. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corp. saw -30.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from OLKKOLA EDWARD E, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $10.41 back on Jun 01. After this action, OLKKOLA EDWARD E now owns 731,610 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp., valued at $1,040,940 using the latest closing price.

Oxholm Jose Miguel, the VP, General Counsel & CCO of Hyliion Holdings Corp., purchase 3,000 shares at $9.68 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Oxholm Jose Miguel is holding 56,715 shares at $29,050 based on the most recent closing price.