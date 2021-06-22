Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for 23andMe Holding Co. Class A Common Stock (ME)

23andMe Holding Co. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:ME) went down by -6.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.16. The company’s stock price has collected 2.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Industry Leaders Join 23andMe Board of Directors
Is It Worth Investing in 23andMe Holding Co. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ :ME) Right Now?
ME currently public float of 50.66M. Today, the average trading volume of ME was 1.40M shares.
ME’s Market Performance
ME stocks went up by 2.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.55% and a quarterly performance of 12.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.05% for 23andMe Holding Co. Class A Common Stock. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.89% for ME stocks with a simple moving average of 4.21% for the last 200 days.
ME Trading at 14.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.46% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.56%, as shares surge +17.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.50% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ME rose by +2.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.66. In addition, 23andMe Holding Co. Class A Common Stock saw 2.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.