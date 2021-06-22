Here’s Our Rant About FIGS Inc. (FIGS) – News Heater
Here’s Our Rant About FIGS Inc. (FIGS)

FIGS Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) went up by 17.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.50. The company’s stock price has collected 22.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 6 hours ago that FIGS Jumps Nearly 17% As Wall Street Projects Strong Growth

Is It Worth Investing in FIGS Inc. (NYSE :FIGS) Right Now?

FIGS Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 119.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for FIGS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.82. FIGS currently public float of 85.04M. Today, the average trading volume of FIGS was 2.20M shares.

FIGS’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.47% for FIGS stocks with a simple moving average of 28.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIGS stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FIGS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FIGS in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $43 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIGS reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for FIGS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 21st, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to FIGS, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on June 21st of the current year.

FIGS Trading at 28.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.68% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS rose by +22.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, FIGS Inc. saw 41.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

