Here’s Our Rant About Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went up by 3.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $168.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/16/21 that Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE :COF) Right Now?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COF is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $168.09, which is $13.84 above the current price. COF currently public float of 442.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COF was 3.06M shares.

COF’s Market Performance

COF stocks went down by -2.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.85% and a quarterly performance of 23.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 127.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.28% for Capital One Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.74% for COF stocks with a simple moving average of 38.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $145 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COF reach a price target of $192. The rating they have provided for COF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

COF Trading at 1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.69. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw 56.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from Berson Jory A, who sale 24,435 shares at the price of $164.41 back on Jun 07. After this action, Berson Jory A now owns 51,172 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $4,017,463 using the latest closing price.

LaPrade,III Frank G., the Chief Enterprise Srvcs Officer of Capital One Financial Corporation, sale 32,420 shares at $164.73 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that LaPrade,III Frank G. is holding 56,307 shares at $5,340,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corporation stands at +8.54. The total capital return value is set at 3.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.79.

Based on Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 70.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.22. Total debt to assets is 10.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.