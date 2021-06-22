Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)? – News Heater
Home  »  Business   »  Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Leslie&...

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)?

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on whatsapp

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) went up by 2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.84. The company’s stock price has collected -4.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/09/21 that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Is It Worth Investing in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ :LESL) Right Now?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Leslie’s Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $34.30, which is $7.98 above the current price. LESL currently public float of 181.91M and currently shorts hold a 8.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LESL was 2.00M shares.

LESL’s Market Performance

LESL stocks went down by -4.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.41% and a quarterly performance of 9.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.58% for Leslie’s Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.77% for LESL stocks with a simple moving average of 2.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LESL reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for LESL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to LESL, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

LESL Trading at -5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL fell by -4.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.20. In addition, Leslie’s Inc. saw -5.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L, who sale 13,505,650 shares at the price of $26.81 back on Jun 14. After this action, Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L now owns 43,479,223 shares of Leslie’s Inc., valued at $362,097,281 using the latest closing price.

Baker Paula, the Chief Revenue Officer of Leslie’s Inc., sale 47,837 shares at $26.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Baker Paula is holding 154,003 shares at $1,282,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +13.18 for the present operating margin
  • +41.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leslie’s Inc. stands at +5.27. The total capital return value is set at 34.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.98.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The receivables turnover for the company is 34.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Sign up for our FREE Newsletter and get:

  • Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning
  • Top Upgrades and Downgrades
  • Most Recent Insider Trades
  • Important Earnings To Watch

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for our FREE Newsletter and get:

  • Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning
  • Top Upgrades and Downgrades
  • Most Recent Insider Trades
  • Important Earnings To Watch

A Lesson to Learn: Alfi Inc. (ALF)

June 22, 2021 No Comments

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) went up by 52.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.22. The company’s stock price has

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.