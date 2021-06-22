Buy or Sell Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) went up by 0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.93. The company’s stock price has collected 30.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that SYKES ENTERPRISES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated – SYKE

Is It Worth Investing in Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ :SYKE) Right Now?

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYKE is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Sykes Enterprises Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.00, which is -$1.15 below the current price. SYKE currently public float of 38.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYKE was 242.32K shares.

SYKE’s Market Performance

SYKE stocks went up by 30.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.31% and a quarterly performance of 21.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 102.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.64% for Sykes Enterprises Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.59% for SYKE stocks with a simple moving average of 34.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYKE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SYKE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SYKE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $54 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2021.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYKE reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for SYKE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to SYKE, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

SYKE Trading at 25.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +29.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYKE rose by +30.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.80. In addition, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated saw 42.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYKE starting from Chapman John, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $45.42 back on Mar 26. After this action, Chapman John now owns 42,720 shares of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated, valued at $408,779 using the latest closing price.

HOLDER JAMES T, the Executive VP & Secretary of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated, sale 888 shares at $43.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that HOLDER JAMES T is holding 15,544 shares at $38,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+31.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sykes Enterprises Incorporated stands at +3.31. The total capital return value is set at 11.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.14. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE), the company’s capital structure generated 27.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.53. Total debt to assets is 17.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.