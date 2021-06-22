AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) went down by -2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.91. The company’s stock price has collected -7.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/10/21 that AbCellera Announces Secondary Private Sale of 11.9 Million Common Shares

Is It Worth Investing in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ :ABCL) Right Now?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for AbCellera Biologics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.20. ABCL currently public float of 181.88M and currently shorts hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABCL was 1.40M shares.

ABCL’s Market Performance

ABCL stocks went down by -7.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.53% and a quarterly performance of -25.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.31% for AbCellera Biologics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.85% for ABCL stocks with a simple moving average of -36.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCL stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for ABCL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ABCL in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $45 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABCL reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for ABCL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ABCL, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

ABCL Trading at -19.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares sank -29.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCL fell by -7.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.91. In addition, AbCellera Biologics Inc. saw -43.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCL starting from Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who sale 5,598,420 shares at the price of $24.03 back on Jun 09. After this action, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,604,330 shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc., valued at $134,530,033 using the latest closing price.

Hansen Carl L. G., the Chief Executive Officer of AbCellera Biologics Inc., sale 6,000,000 shares at $24.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Hansen Carl L. G. is holding 233,500 shares at $144,770,323 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+78.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stands at +51.00. The total capital return value is set at 42.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.96.

Based on AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.81. Total debt to assets is 0.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.86.