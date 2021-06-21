Wall Street Pummels Root Inc. (ROOT) After Recent Earnings Report

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) went down by -2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.48. The company’s stock price has collected -10.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/15/21 that Root, Inc. and Tremor Partner to Place Property Catastrophe Program

Is It Worth Investing in Root Inc. (NASDAQ :ROOT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Root Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is $5.54 above the current price. ROOT currently public float of 53.27M and currently shorts hold a 30.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROOT was 4.54M shares.

ROOT’s Market Performance

ROOT stocks went down by -10.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.31% and a quarterly performance of -10.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.33% for Root Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.12% for ROOT stocks with a simple moving average of -29.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROOT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ROOT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ROOT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $21 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROOT reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ROOT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ROOT, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

ROOT Trading at 3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares surge +15.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROOT fell by -10.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.26. In addition, Root Inc. saw -31.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROOT starting from Manges Daniel, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $8.80 back on Jun 01. After this action, Manges Daniel now owns 0 shares of Root Inc., valued at $1,320,000 using the latest closing price.

Manges Daniel, the Chief Technology Officer of Root Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $8.97 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Manges Daniel is holding 0 shares at $1,345,500 based on the most recent closing price.